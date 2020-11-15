For years, Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter had been unable to hit quarterback Feleipe Franks.

It turns out he had been waiting even longer to score a touchdown.

Carter did both in UF’s 63-35 win over Arkansas, his first full game since the loss at Texas A&M. After recording a career-high five quarterback hurries in the second half against Georgia, the redshirt junior came up big Saturday.

He put the Gators over the 50-point mark in the fourth quarter with his 35-yard scoop-and-score, the first defensive touchdown since Jonathan Greenard’s 80-yard fumble return last season.

For Carter?

“Probably little league,” Carter said of the last time he scored. “I did the same thing in little league. I was like 8. But it’s a good feeling. I always wanted to do that in the Swamp and I finally got to do it.”

He finally got his shot at Franks as well, and made it count. After UF regained its two-touchdown lead in the second quarter, Carter beat Arkansas left tackle Myron Cunningham on third-and-4 and sacked Franks for a four-yard loss.

That led to Kyle Trask’s fifth TD pass to put the Gators up by three scores before the half.

“I always wanted to do that. I finally got to do it,” Carter said of sacking Franks. “The whole game Feleipe was really just focused on running his offense and getting his guys lined up. He wasn’t really chirping back at us or mad like that. It was still pretty cool to play against him though.”

Carter recorded one of Florida’s four sacks, including three on Franks. Kyree Campbell and Ventrell Miller combined for a sack and Amari Burney also brought him down.

The Razorbacks came into the game ranked second to last in the SEC in sacks allowed, and UF was able to exploit that weakness.

“I think was huge because if you look at the numbers with Feleipe being 15-of-19, I mean he was on tonight,” Gators coach Dan Mullen said. “So one of the things we want to do is kind of get after him. Not only were we able to knock him off rhythm, but we were able to keep them behind the chains tonight with our pass rush.”