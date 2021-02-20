GatorsTerritory - Carter put NFL on hold in pursuit of degree

There's recruiting and now the transfer portal but one of Florida's biggest additions in 2021 was the return of redshirt senior Zach Carter has to be ranked as high as any of the new players on the Gators' roster.

Carter has played all over the defensive line during his time at Florida and that kind of versatility is something that will assuredly have some NFL teams excited about his potential. He thought about leaving for the NFL after the 2019 season and it was a serious consideration again after the 2020 campaign but there's one big reason why Carter is back in orange and blue — a degree from the University of Florida.

"I wasn’t really thinking about being a centerpiece of the defense or anything like that. It wasn’t really for the defense. I’m glad to be back, though, and work with these guys every day," Carter said. "One thing, I really wanted to get my degree. I tried to get it in three to four years, but it didn’t work out like that. So I really wanted to get my degree."

That's the kind of perspective a mom would like but not necessarily something you'd expect to hear from a college football player with an NFL future.

"I just know that this football stuff, it doesn't last forever. I'm excited that I could possibly have a future in the NFL, but everybody says it stands for 'not for long.' So it's just good to have that degree," Carter, who is studying journalism said. "I think more guys should have that attitude towards football and school, but everybody's in a different situation and positions, but that was a big thing for me."

Carter finished his redshirt junior season with 36 tackles, 9.5 for a loss, and five sacks. He comes back to Florida as a veteran voice in the locker room and as a leader for a young group of defensive linemen. Carter is taking that role as seriously as his studies. He's been in their position and has learned a lot from the players that came before him and wants to be that same teacher for the next group.

"I've been in the same position as them before. I've been here, this is going into my fifth year. I've sat and watched a lot of older guys in front of me and learned a lot from those guys," Carter said. "Just taking a lot from them, so I want to do the same for a lot of these younger guys."

The Gators are fortunate to have Carter back in 2021 and not just because of what he'll do on the field.