COLUMBIA, S.C. -- After two weeks on the road, the Gators are more than ready for a bye week to give them a chance to prepare for the game they've been waiting for all season.

“We always thinking about Georgia,” said defensive lineman Zachary Carter. “It’s in the back of our mind. But we have a bye week, and then it’s finally here.”

The win in Columbia set the tone for the rest of the season. Now, with only four games left, and a good shot at being able to play for an SEC title, the Gators are pumped up and ready for a fight in Jacksonville.

“That game is always a huge one, both teams always have great athletes and a great record going into that game,” said linebacker David Reese.

As of right now, Georgia is favored to win that game. But, after a loss to unranked South Carolina between the hedges and an ugly win over Kentucky, the Georgia we’ve seen the past two weeks has not been playing like a top ten team.

Against Kentucky, Jake Fromm only threw for 35 yards, and the Bulldogs didn’t score at all until the third quarter. If that Georgia team shows up in Jacksonville, the Gators could win.

The upcoming bye week will give Florida a chance to heal up some of its injured players and get them back to work. Pass rushers Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga did not play in Columbia but are expected to be ready to go for the Georgia game.

“I’m excited to get my guys back,” said Reese. “We’ve got some guys that have unbelievable talent. When we’re healthy we can be a great team.”

But Georgia is heading into a bye week as well.

Being mentally and physically exhausted from playing an SEC schedule could be an explanation as to why the former top five team didn’t show up for the past two games. If they come out of this bye rested and ready to play, it could be an interesting ball game.

Last year, the Bulldogs led the entire game that resulted in a 36-17 victory for Georgia. Fromm more than doubled Franks’ passing yards and threw for three times as many touchdowns.

Simple mistakes by Florida’s offense led to three turnovers that secured Georgia’s win.

“We were in a different situation last year,” said Mullen. “I don’t think we were totally in control of our destiny going into that game.”

But the Gators have something to fight for this year.

They have a real shot at winning the east and playing in the SEC championship, if they can just stay focused through this Georgia game. Even though they know it won’t come easy, they’re ready.

“We don’t want to play teams that we can’t get better in,” said Reese. “I feel like the games against the best competition bring the best out of you. That’s what you come to Florida for, play in the SEC for.”

"It's tough, you know, we play great teams,” said receiver Freddie Swain. “SEC is a great conference and you've got to come play every week."

Games like this just mean more.

“That game means everything,” said Carter. “We control our own destiny. So that game is another step towards the goal we want to accomplish.”