Ricky Castillo won in a playoff for his second victory at the event and his third all-time win.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Playing in his final home event, Ricky Castillo won medalist honors as the Florida men's golf team earned its fourth straight victory at the VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational on Sunday.

The Gators finished 14-under and won the event for the 29th time in program history by 18 strokes. Florida has won the first two spring tournaments by a combined 41 strokes.

After a Castillo bogey on 18, he and Georgia Southern's Mason Williams entered a playoff after both were tied at 11-under through 54-holes. Playing in his second straight playoff for individual honors, Castillo wasn't going to let this one slip in front of his family, who was attending the home event for the first time. Williams went bogey and Castillo sank an emotional par-put to capture his third collegiate victory and second at the Gators Invitational, the event he won his freshman year.

He shot all three rounds in the 60s (67-63-69) and turned in a 63 (-7) in round two, tying the event round record set by Fred Biondi (T6) last year. The round also tied his career-low Castillo shot at the home event in 2020. Florida's 18th individual champion at the Gators Invitational, he didn't make a bogey until his last hole in round two. Through 54-holes this weekend, he made 14 birdies compared to only three bogeys; he now has recorded 404 career birdies.

The Florida 'B' team ended even overall as Tyler Wilkes notched a career-best finish at 3rd. The junior ended 6-under en route to career-lows for round (66) and tournament score (204). Yuxin Lin was two strokes behind in 4th as he was the second Gator to shoot all three rounds in the 60s (68-69-69).

Recording his third straight top-10 of the season, Giovanni Manzoni placed T9 and redshirt-freshman Miguel Leal continued a strong season finishing tied for 14th highlighted by a round two of 66 (-4).

Florida battled through windy conditions as the win also marked the 18th under head coach J.C. Deacon and the eighth in the last three seasons as he is tied for third all-time in program history in victories with Lynn Blevins. This is the sixth season with multiple wins with Deacon at the helm as the most under him was six in 2016-17. Last season the Gators also won the Sea Best and the Gators Invitational to start the spring season.

The Orange and Blue travel to Southern Highlands (Feb. 26-28) to wrap up the month of February before the final two regular-season tournaments.

Quotable Head Coach J.C. Deacon...

On the impact of defending home turf and winning first two tournaments in the spring... "It means a lot. We work really hard for these opportunities. To be able to come home and get the job done is huge for our guys and to keep the momentum going. This solidifies the work we've been putting in. Our practices are a lot more detailed, thorough, and the work that's been put in has been paying off for these guys. It's always nice when the results happen because it's never guaranteed, but to win in front of our home crowd and gator nation is a big deal.

On what it means to watch Ricky Castillo's development over his Florida career and his victory...

"Ricky is as competitive as any kid I've ever coached. Golf means everything to him. It's the definition of his life and he puts everything he has into it. Golf is tough because it will beat you up along the way, but he is starting to develop and become stronger, and is more prepared for the future than ever. I'm excited that he's maturing and all the hardship he has gone through has made him even better. It's great for us and I couldn't be happier for him. It's his third win, and that's really hard to do in our schedule year in year out. I'm really proud of him and excited to witness the emotions from him after the win."

On Florida B team's performance...

"We call them the B team this week but they are certainly not a B team with the amount of good players they've beaten. It's a testament to the development we're having with our players right now. When they get their opportunities, they are proving to everyone that they are prepared. These kids are putting in a lot of effort, and I'm glad they're reaping the benefits of their hard work. It's huge for us because we have three players leaving next year that have accounted for a big part of our score for the past few seasons. To see signs that these guys are ready to compete on this level is encouraging for the program. I'm happy for their success and this will motivate them to work even harder."

On the momentum going into the next tournament...

It's up to Coach Dudley Hart and I to keep our edge without team and not get complacent. We have to keep working hard. Detail, preparation and be ready to compete. We can't sneak up on anyone anymore by winning twice like this. They'll be ready for us out there. It's a great golf course, great test, and I'm excited to keep grinding with these guys and get better every day like Ricky said, and who knows where it's going to take us."

Senior Ricky Castillo... On the win...

"It means a lot. Since I've been here we've never lost, the Gators Invite as a team, and I wanted to keep that going. It means a lot when you can win in front of your home crowd and on your home course. It was really tough conditions today and I felt that, as a team, we just stuck through it and just played really well this afternoon."

On his parents being at the tournament...

"It meant a lot. My parents don't get to come out and watch me as much as I'd like just because they live in California and I'm here and they've never actually been to the Gators Invite, so this was their one time that they got to go to the Gator. Me being able to win as an individual and win as a team, it was pretty special."

On his journey to win and the playoff...

"Yeah, it meant a lot. I mean, I haven't won this tournament since my freshman year, so it's been a long, long journey of ups and downs. Been working really hard and just put my head down and try to get one percent better every day. It was difficult. Mason's a great player, and I think him and I were five shots clear of third place, so we both played really well throughout the week. Being able to win was really special."

On the Florida B team's performance...

"I love it to see the B team. They're competitive. They want to be out there just as much as we're out there. I think that means a lot for our program that not for people to get complacent and happy with where they are. You have to get better and better each and every day because if you're not getting better than someone else on the team is. I think that's a big thing for us moving forward."