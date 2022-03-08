Castleton named All-SEC for the second straight season





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida's Colin Castleton has earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors from the league's coaches, the SEC office announced on Tuesday. The Deland native averaged 17.9 points per game in conference play this season with three 20-point outings.





Castleton takes home the honor despite missing five SEC games (six total) with a shoulder injury. In 25 overall games this season, Castleton is the SEC's No. 2 shot-blocker (2.44) and offensive rebounder (3.16) and ranks third in rebounding (9.12) and field goal percentage (.543).





The 6-foot-11 Castleton has posted eight double-doubles this season, including a pair of 20/10 performances against top-10 opponents. He also recorded a career-best 29 points vs. Arkansas. Not just a scorer on the offensive end, Castleton notched a career-high five assists in the win at Vanderbilt, with all five dimes coming on kick-outs for 3-pointers, including the game-winner by Phlandrous Fleming Jr. with 6.3 seconds left.





On the defensive end, Castleton blocked at least three shots in six of his 13 SEC appearances, including eight in the win at South Carolina to match his career high.





Castleton becomes the first Gator since Dorian Finney-Smith (2015 and 2016) to earn repeat All-SEC honors.





The Gators open SEC Tournament action on Thursday at noon, meeting Texas A&M in Tampa. The game will be televised on SEC Network.





First Team

JD Notae, Arkansas

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tari Eason, LSU

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Darius Days, LSU

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

JD Davison, Alabama

Jabari Smith, Auburn

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Brandon Murray, LSU

Devin Carter, South Carolina

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn