Castleton named All-SEC for the second straight season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida's Colin Castleton has earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors from the league's coaches, the SEC office announced on Tuesday. The Deland native averaged 17.9 points per game in conference play this season with three 20-point outings.
Castleton takes home the honor despite missing five SEC games (six total) with a shoulder injury. In 25 overall games this season, Castleton is the SEC's No. 2 shot-blocker (2.44) and offensive rebounder (3.16) and ranks third in rebounding (9.12) and field goal percentage (.543).
The 6-foot-11 Castleton has posted eight double-doubles this season, including a pair of 20/10 performances against top-10 opponents. He also recorded a career-best 29 points vs. Arkansas. Not just a scorer on the offensive end, Castleton notched a career-high five assists in the win at Vanderbilt, with all five dimes coming on kick-outs for 3-pointers, including the game-winner by Phlandrous Fleming Jr. with 6.3 seconds left.
On the defensive end, Castleton blocked at least three shots in six of his 13 SEC appearances, including eight in the win at South Carolina to match his career high.
Castleton becomes the first Gator since Dorian Finney-Smith (2015 and 2016) to earn repeat All-SEC honors.
The Gators open SEC Tournament action on Thursday at noon, meeting Texas A&M in Tampa. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
First Team
JD Notae, Arkansas
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Tari Eason, LSU
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Darius Days, LSU
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Charles Bediako, Alabama
JD Davison, Alabama
Jabari Smith, Auburn
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Brandon Murray, LSU
Devin Carter, South Carolina
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Keon Ellis, Alabama
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn