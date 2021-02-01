GatorsTerritory - Castleton named SEC Player of the Week

Florida big man Colin Castleton has been named the SEC Player of the Week.

He averaged 17.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 3.0 bpg over two last week.

This is the second time Castleton has earned the honor, joining Joakim Noah as the only Florida big men to win multiple SEC Player of the Week recognition in the same season and the seventh Gator overall.

Castleton led the way with 21 points in the Gators' upset win over No. 11 West Virginia last Saturday. 15 of Castleton's 21 points came in the seocnd half, including a perfect 9-of-9 from the charity stripe.

In the Gators' first game of the week, Castleton scored all 13 points of his points vs. Vanderbilt in the second half, helping the Gators win their third straight SEC game. In two games against the Commodores this season, Castleton totaled six first-half points and 30 second-half points.