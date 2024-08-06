Catching up with Izayia Williams: News & Notes
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Catching up with Izayia Williams: News & NotesStandout Linebacker Izayia Williams recently decommitted from Syracuse on August 5, 2024, and named Florida, Florida State, and Miami his leaders. Will...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news