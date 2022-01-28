Catching up with OL Bryce Lovett - Will Visit UF this Weekend
Bryce LovettOL6-foot-6, 330-PoundsRockledge (FL)"It’s pretty cool because I was getting recruited by the old staff, so for new staff to come in and still recruit me is cool. It means a lot (Napier ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news