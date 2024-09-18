Catching up with one of the top Defensive Tackles in America

Preston Carey is one of the most heavily recruited players regardless of position for the class of 2026. The Four-Star Defensive Tackle checks in from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy at 6-feet-5 and 290 pounds.

Carey visited The Swamp as the Gators hosted Texas A&M and enjoyed his time in Gainesville.





Preston Carey

Defensive Tackle •6'5" | 290 lbs

Class of 2026 @ IMG Academy | Bradenton, FL





"The game was great," Preston Carey said. "My strengths are dominating the line of scrimmage and using aggression, strength, and force in both run and pass but also using finesse in pass rush. I speak with Coach Petterson and Coach Napier regularly."