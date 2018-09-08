GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football be without one of its veterans once again. A source tells GatorsTerritory that CeCe Jefferson is suspended for the Gators' match up against Kentucky on Saturday.

This is the second consecutive game Jefferson is suspended for the Gators. According to a source, the suspension is related to an academic issue.

Jefferson was one of seven Gators suspended for the opening game against Charleston Southern. Running back Adarius Lemons, cornerback Brian Edwards, defensive lineman Kyree Campbell, defensive lineman Luke Ancrum, and walk on freshman James Washington were also suspended for Florida's first game of the season. However, they are all available for Florida in game two.



