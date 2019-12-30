The Florida Gators men's basketball program saw one of their big men depart from the team on Monday.

According to the University of Florida Athletic Association, redshirt junior center Gorjok Gak has decided to leave the Gators due to personal reasons.

Although he will no longer be playing for Mike White's staff, Gak is expected to stay on UF's campus to finish his degree in the spring. During this time, he will explore potential destinations as a graduate transfer.

In his three-plus seasons with the program, Gak dealt with a plethora of injuries as a Florida Gator. He suffered from knee soreness and swelling in his sophomore campaign, and sat out all of last season to recover from offseason knee surgery.

The 6-foot-11, 244-pounder arrived on Florida's campus in 2016 and was a three-star prospect on Rivals. In 46 games at UF, Gak averaged 1.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

