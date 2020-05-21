Florida's C.J. Henderson has received the stamp of approval from ex-NFL receiver Chad Johnson.

The former Gator worked out with the six-time Pro Bowl selection Thursday. Johnson took to Twitter afterward to rave about Jacksonville's newest cornerback.

"May God be with the Jaguar receivers that have to deal with (Chris Henderson)," Johnson wrote.

He added that Henderson was "nice" in bump-and-run coverage and left a strong first impression. The Jaguars selected Henderson with the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, making him the highest drafted UF defensive back since Joe Haden in 2010.

"Even with the small sample size of work today I now understand why he was taken at 9," Johnson said of Henderson.

RELATED: How C.J. Henderson, once a 'Shannon Special', developed into a 1st-round CB

Johnson made headlines this week after leaving a $1,000 tip at a South Florida restaurant. The gesture didn't surprise former Gators linebacker Alex Anzalone, who recalled when Johnson bought lunch for him and 200 of his classmates at UF.