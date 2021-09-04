Change of plans for No. 1 cornerback Jaheim Singletary

Jaheim Singletary, a five-star prospect and the top-ranked cornerback on Rivals, tells Gators Territory he will not be attending UF's season opener this evening. The Jacksonville native is unfortunately dealing with a "family emergency" and will be staying home this weekend, so we wish his family nothing but the very best.

However, Singletary did speak with Dan Mullen shortly ago to discuss his plans in terms of returning to the Swamp for multiple visits.

CLICK HERE for those details.

