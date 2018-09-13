GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Time. Dan Mullen and his staff will need time to turn around a program that has not seen success in nearly a decade.

"I can't just wave a wand over them, and all of a sudden they get tougher, you have to practice it," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen.

The week one 53-6 rout of Charleston Southern gave us a false sense of security.

Although the Gators blew past the visitors with no trouble, we saw the mistakes on the line of scrimmage; we saw the instances that should have given us pause on drinking "the Gatorade". However, we were encouraged by the progress and wanted to assume little correction could be made to find success.

Not quite.

The Gators were humbled one week later by Kentucky, who ended its 31-game losing streak to Florida by playing a more physical game in the trenches.

"We obviously didn’t want it more, we lost the game," said defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

"I think our physicality is going to be something this team...they have to continue to work on," said Mullen. "And it starts in practice."

The game against Kentucky was Mullen and his staff's first chance to see where exactly his team stands when it comes to SEC level competition.

They were left wanting.

“Camp’s a tricky deal… because you don’t go against other people,” Mullen said. “You are judging it ‘is a good offensive day a result of good offense or a bad defense?’ I was hoping we were more physical than we are. That’s a fixable for the most part. Not fixable like that [in an instant]. It’s a mindset where our guys gotta learn. We’ve got to be a little mentally and physically tougher.”

Mullen called the game against the Wildcats, a 'reality check' and it indeed it was.

For everyone, not just his team.

"Change is uncomfortable for people. If you don’t like how things are you got to change," said Mullen. "Change is uncomfortable because you’re kind of used to this way and I’m used to it and I can’t do it how I’m used to doing it."

The new strength and conditioning program has changed the team physically, but it goes deeper than that if you want to turn around a program. Mullen is not only changing what is expected physically from his men, but how the team faces the game mentally.

Mental growth and change is by far one of the hardest thing to mould in an athlete and it is not an overnight metamorphosis.

How quick can the team realistically become more physical?

"Every day is a grind. How feasible? Again, I mean it's every day to teach them," said offensive line coach John Hevesy. "It's old dog, new tricks. But it's to teach them to be successful and show them past and the present to the future -- what we have to have has got to change."

Mullen stated his message loud and clear for his side when he questioned their physicality and toughness on Saturday night.

"Everyone takes messages like that not too well," receiver Trevon Grimes said. "It kind of challenges your manhood, but at the end of the day, we know it’s all love and he just wants the best for us. So when he comes out here and he tells us that, he’s never going to lie to us. He’s going to be straight up with us and tell us everything we need."

"We have to practice harder and take it more seriously," rush end Jachai Polite said. "We’ve been laid back, not going hard, but that’s all out the window now."

"I would say we wouldn’t strain to the whistle [at practice]," Grimes said Monday evening. "But obviously, you work on that over time. That comes over time. I feel like we came out here today, we executed more, our coaches were drilling to our head, ‘go to the whistle, go to the whistle, go to the whistle. Wrap up. Look every ball in.’ And that’s what we’ve been doing so I feel like this week coming up -- I wouldn’t say harder -- but more attention to detail this week and so forth."

Monday the Gators were at a crossroad. Mullen was anxious to see how his team would respond to the loss and how open they would be to his message.

"The attitude part of it is really good, we just have a lot of work to do to get better I have not seen a lot of resistance from the guys. We try to show them the things we need to do," explained Mullen. "It takes time just watching film and constantly asking guy to go as hard as they can go.

"When they question why and say I thought I was going hard, they are learning how to push themselves to a new level," added Florida's head coach. "To me I thought the attitude was positive and thats what you can build off of. If the attitude is a negative, 'woe is me' attitude, thats really hard to build off of. But if the attitude is positive ,and they want to look at how can I get better and what is the solution the problem then you have an opportunity to improve."

TIme.

That is what Mullen and Florida needs after years of sub par performances.

Lets not forget Nick Saban not only went 6-6 in his first year as Alabama's head coach in 2007, but he also lost to Louisiana-Monroe.

Two years later, he was winning a national championship.

Mullen is "a phenomenal coach so if he is saying that then obviously that’s a problem and we are going to go back to the drawing board, be more physical and fix that problem," Grimes said.