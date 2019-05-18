News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-18 15:02:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Chantz Williams has new top three after Gators visit

Nc478gpszkyk7268opzz
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

The Florida Gators welcomed a flurry of talented prospects on campus this weekend for their second annual Great Gator Grill Out.While several recruits were first-time visitors to UF, the program al...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}