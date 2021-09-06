Charboneau talks about Florida baseball camp, recruitment

Kevin O’Sullivan and the Florida Gators already have two commits in their 2025 recruiting class and may be looking to add more. 2025 first baseman Logan Charboneau traveled to the University of Florida for their Baseball Individual Instructional Camp.

Charboneau was one of the prospects Florida invited for the camp and the out of state prospect might have left his mark at the camp. “I think I did well,” Charboneau told Gators Territory. “I would give myself a nine of ten but my last three atbats weren’t good that bothers me because I train too hard but I know you need to fail in order to get better.”

Charboneau worked on his offense and defense at the camp and was really enjoying the camp. “It was like a dream to be on the field and wear the Gators jersey,” Charboneau told GT.

During the camp, Charboneau was able to speak with the Florida Gators' head baseball coach, Kevin O’Sullivan.

“He [Kevin O’Sullivan] said he liked what he saw in my performance,” Charboneau said. “He also mentioned that he would contact me in a couple of days.”

Even though he’s a high school freshman, Charboneau has already had a pretty busy recruitment. He has been contacted by Florida, Florida State, West Virginia, UCONN, and Missouri. Charboneau has even been at a West Virginia baseball camp.

While other schools seem interested in Charboneau, Florida seems like the school to beat. “Florida is my dream school,” Charboneau said. “I would love to learn from Coach O’Sullivan and the rest of the coaching staff.”

Logan Charboneau might be a 2025 prospect but is built like a college player. He’s a 6’6” 230-pound first baseman with legit strength and bat speed to generate his power. Charboneau is also a very smooth defensive first baseman with good footwork and soft hands.

The Connecticut native is one of the top prospects in his recruiting class. He’s the eighth-ranked first baseman in the country. He’s also the second-ranked prospect and the #1 first baseman in Connecticut.



