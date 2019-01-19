Florida is now looking for a new cornerbacks coach.

Charlton Warren is leaving the Gators for a job in Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia. The Bulldogs made the announcement on Sunday evening.

Warren, alongside Ron English, has helped the Florida defensive back unit improve in 2018. UF led the nation in fourth quarter opponent passing efficiency (66.25), and the Gators were second nationally in fourth quarter opponent completion percentage (40.5).

The Atlanta, Ga. native arrived in Gainesville last year, joining Dan Mullen and his staff during their first season in the Swamp. Warren has also had stops at Tennessee, North Carolina and Air Force.

Florida is also looking for a new defensive line coach after Sal Sunseri departed the Gators for a job at Alabama.

HERE IS A QUICK UPDATE ON THE DL COACH BOARD

Also of note, Florida cornerback target and legacy, Kaiir Elam, is on his official visit at Georgia this weekend. He visited the Gators last weekend.