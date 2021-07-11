Chase Petty drafted in 1st round by Minnesota Twins

New Jersey right-handed pitcher Chase Petty is the second Florida signee to get drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Minnesota Twins selected Chase Petty on Sunday night with the 26th overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft.

On Perfect Game, Chase Petty is the ninth-ranked high school prospect and the second-ranked right-handed pitcher in the country. He’s also the #1 prospect out of New Jersey according to Perfect Game. Petty was selected to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic last summer.

On MLB Pipeline, Petty is the 27th ranked draft prospect. On Prospects Live, Petty is the 22nd ranked prospect in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Petty announced his commitment to the University of Florida on November 16, 2019. Petty never waived on his commitment and stayed solid to Florida until the end. Petty signed his National Letter of Intent to the University of Florida last November.

The slot value for the 26th pick is $2,653,400.



