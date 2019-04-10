GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Andrew Chatfield is making his name known.

"Thats my boy," CeCe Jefferson told reporters back at the Peach Bowl. "He comes in and works hard everyday. He is very coachable, and he is a very respectful young man.

"He knew coming in who was in front of him. So him touching the field and playing that was never a really big thing for him," added Jefferson. "He knew he had to come in and develop and wait his turn and thats another thing I respect about him; he respects the process."

Chatfield's patience and hard work is paying off.

The Florida defensive end has flashed plenty this spring, recording a few sacks in both of the Gators' scrimmages.

"At first it was a little fast, but I think now, coming in the season now, I feel way more comfortable with the playbook and things just got a little bit better to me," said Chatfield. “The hardest part was first just learning the playbook coming in, like how fast things was and you have to be right on every single technique, and what type of moves you’re supposed to do against the o-line, that was the most hardest part for me.”

In order to overcome these challenges, Chatfield leaned heavily on both Jefferson and Jachai Polite.

"They really helped me figure out how I’m supposed to run certain plays and how I’m supposed to do certain moves and some things," explained Chatfield. "They was actually a big help, just watching them and learning from them how the game’s supposed to go.”



Chatfield never lost confidence in his ability, however, after being coached up by the staff and of course Nick Savage, the South Florida native's body is finally prepared for college football.

“It helped me a lot, I’m weighing 245 right now," said Chatfield about Savage's program. "I lost a little bit of weight but I feel good, I’m ready to go.”

Chatfied is ready to go and face a few familiar faces in August.

The Gators will open up the season on Aug, 24 against Miami, which means Chatfield is set to reunite with a former teammate, Nesta Silvera.

"That’s family right there. I’ve been with him for a long time, so you know we talk smack here and there, but it’s whatever really.”



And the smack talk has already begun.

Reporter: Plenty of talent returning on that Miami front 7, how much of a challenge will that game be?



Chatfield: “Well, I don’t really see them as a challenge. I just see them as another team really, because I feel like my whole team, we face SEC teams, big-boy teams. They faced one SEC team, and they got smashed by LSU last time I checked. But it’s whatever though, it’s just another game.”

Game on.