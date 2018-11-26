GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will not suit up in the orange and blue next season.

"I write to you today to say that I'm ready to achieve my next goal and move on to the next chapter in my life. I have decided to forgo my senior year and declare for the NFL Draft," wrote the Gators nickelback on Monday in a twitter post.

According to the Florida junior, he is entering the draft now so he can maximize his value in the draft.

"On the field I new understand what football really is and the small details that help someone like myself become a force to be reckoned with," Gardner-Johnson wrote. "I have grown mentally and physically as I now understand that my body is everything.

"However, the more I valued my body I realized that all the individuals around me can have a positive and negative affect (sic) on who I am or viewed as in the public eye. The University and my platform as a student-athlete made me strong from the struggles of being alone at night, to waking up in the morning knowing I have a job to do in order to achieve my goals."