Chauncey Gardner-Johnson declares for NFL draft, will skip senior season
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will not suit up in the orange and blue next season.
"I write to you today to say that I'm ready to achieve my next goal and move on to the next chapter in my life. I have decided to forgo my senior year and declare for the NFL Draft," wrote the Gators nickelback on Monday in a twitter post.
According to the Florida junior, he is entering the draft now so he can maximize his value in the draft.
"On the field I new understand what football really is and the small details that help someone like myself become a force to be reckoned with," Gardner-Johnson wrote. "I have grown mentally and physically as I now understand that my body is everything.
"However, the more I valued my body I realized that all the individuals around me can have a positive and negative affect (sic) on who I am or viewed as in the public eye. The University and my platform as a student-athlete made me strong from the struggles of being alone at night, to waking up in the morning knowing I have a job to do in order to achieve my goals."
Thank You Gator Nation !!!! pic.twitter.com/BnseLUFn08— Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) November 26, 2018
Although Gardner-Johnson decided to make this announcement early, the talented defender is not letting it become a distraction to the team.
""I am 100 percent committed to my team and this program as well," he wrote. " We look to finish the season strong at our bowl game next month."
Gardner-Johnson has received his share of scrutiny during his time in Gainesville. In his sophomore season, the Florida native was dealing with a shoulder injury and saw plenty of criticism for his bad tackling.
However, after Todd Grantham moved the playmaker to the 'STAR' position on his defense this season, Gardner-Johnson has seen his performance improve.
He recorded 66 tackles this season, three sacks, two interceptions, one pick-six, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.
In his note to Gator Nation, he also took the opportunity to take the fans, his family and the coaches.
"It's an exciting time for me," he said. "I've decided to do whats best for me and my family by continuing to pursue my dreams. Hopefully I'll make everyone proud and show how my passion for this game continues to shine through."