Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is headed to the NFL. The Florida defensive back was the No. 105th pick in the NFL draft - getting picked by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round.

After seeing his performances criticized just one year earlier, Gardner-Johnson had a breakthrough season in 2018.

The South Florida native was moved to nickel, STAR by new UF defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and the rest was history.

After helping his team win the Peach Bowl by recording two interceptions, including a pick-six, in the win over Michigan, Gardner-Johnson decided to forgo his senior season and begin the draft process.

His strong finish to the 2018 campaign helped him raise his stock.

During the process Johnson worked out/met with several teams including: the Seattle Seahawks, the Houston Texans, the Oakland Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers, the Buffalo Bills, the Dallas Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gardner-Johnson ended his career at Florida with nine interceptions and ten pass breakups.

