GAINESVILLE, Fla-- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson plays the star position on Todd Grantham's defense, and the Florida veteran certainly had a stellar opening play on Saturday.

Gardner-Johnson fired off the edge and blew up Charleston Southern quarterback London Johnson for a big loss and a big opening statement.

"I honestly didn’t expect it," said Gardner-Johnson about his sack against CSU. "When Coach Grantham called it, I was like, ‘All right, let’s go.’"

Always a talented playmaker, Gardner-Johnson's move to the nickel has given him the opportunity to showcase his skill set even more.

“You know, he’s a little bit unique in the sense that he really has corner skillset, but he’s a bigger body guy,” Grantham said. “He played safety last year. He has some strength to him, some power to him.

“So on bubbles and things when people try to get to the outside he’s good on the blocks and being able to set the edge. As a blitzer, he’s gotta a little of a pack when he blitzes. He can give you some production that way. Then he can cover in the slot.

"When I saw him, I thought it was a pretty good place for him to be as far as him be our star," explained Grantham. "Certainly, glad he’s here doing that. He’ll continue to work and get better, but I’ve been pleased with his progress.”

Last season Gardner-Johnson played safety and was required to make a lot of open-field tackles. He struggled a bit in that category and never looked too comfortable.

Now, in the 3-4 he plays closer to the line of scrimmage and can make more plays.

On Saturday, the junior defensive back tied for the team lead in tackles, tallied two sacks to lead the team, and racked up 2.5 tackles for loss. He lived in the Buccaneers backfield and was named one of three players of the game.

“I really like Chauncey there,” cornerback Marco Wilson said. “It fits him well. He has a lot of energy and that’s a great fit for that position.”

Gardner-Johnson is not only improving off the field, he has grown into a vocal leader for this team as well.

“Definitely a lot more than the previous year,” Wilson said of his teammate. “He’s growing. He knows he’s become an older guy and he has to take more charge. We respect that guy, listen to what he has to say and make sure we follow him when he’s doing everything right.”

Gardner-Johnson has a ton of edge to him. He plays with a level of swagger, athleticism and aggressiveness that is rarely seen at this level. But his growth into a leader may be his biggest asset.

He is not afraid of the big stage. In fact, he welcomes it and wants nothing more than to help his team win.

Florida defensive lineman Jachai Polite even joked with the media that he might have to fight off Gardner-Johnson for the team's sack leader.

"He's looking like he's trying to get a good head start," said Polite. "I couldn't get to the quarterback the other night, it was hard."

“If it happens, it happens," joked Gardner-Johnson about being the team's sack leader. "I’m just playing the 11 games we got left out. I got a great bunch of guys around me on the d-line. So, I feel like guys are gonna catch me sooner or later. I mean I only got two. That’s more than I’ve ever had ever playing football. Hopefully I get more. Hopefully there’s more to come and coach Grantham keeps calling them.”

And if the Florida junior ever needs help with his tackling, he knows who to talk to about a power hit, Dameon Pierce.

“Run full speed," laughed Gardner-Johnson about Pierce's tackling advice.

The Gators have a long season ahead of them. Having a player of Gardner-Johnsons skill set and leadership is a big strength for this team.