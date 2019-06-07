Childhood favorite Gators offer fast-rising 2021 DB from Tampa
Another SEC offer is now on the table for one of the more fast-rising DBs in the state of Florida's 2021 class.
Jordan Young, who is fresh off an offer from Alabama after camping in Tuscaloosa, witnessed similiar results on Friday when camping at the University of Florida as well.
In addition to the aforementioned SEC schools, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Young is armed with offers from Florida State and Iowa.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news