Another SEC offer is now on the table for one of the more fast-rising DBs in the state of Florida's 2021 class.

Jordan Young, who is fresh off an offer from Alabama after camping in Tuscaloosa, witnessed similiar results on Friday when camping at the University of Florida as well.

In addition to the aforementioned SEC schools, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Young is armed with offers from Florida State and Iowa.