Chloi Clark Named to SEC Gymnastics Community Service Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - University of Florida junior Chloi Clark is part of the 2023 Southeastern Conference Gymnastics Community Service, announced today by the league office.

The SEC's eight gymnastics programs places a gymnast who gives back to her community through exemplary service efforts on the team. Each of the 21 sports the league sponsors has its own Community Service Team.

Just since fall 2022, Clark contributed more than 60 community service hours.

These activities include participating in a field day for Noah's Endeavor. She wrapped and delivered shoes and socks as part of the Gator Tracks program, which distributed 400 shoes to Gainesville area youth in December of 2022.

Clark was a frequent participate in Lunch Buddies Mentor Program at Terwilliger Elementary School, serving as a role model for the youth of Gainesville. She also visited Oak Hall School as part of Gators Read and helped at kickoff for Girls on the Run.

Clark contributed many activities focused on mental health and serves as UF's 2022-23 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Mental Health Chair.

2023 SEC Community Service Team - Gymnastics School Name

Alabama Sania Mitchell

Arkansas Maddie Jones

Auburn Sophia Growth

Florida Chloi Clark

Georgia Haley de Jong

Kentucky Ashlyn LaClair

Louisiana State Sierra Ballard UP NEXT FOR THE GATORS:

Postseason action starts Saturday at the 42nd Annual Southeastern Conference Championships. Florida is the defending SEC Championship meet champion and enters the 2023 event as the top seed.





