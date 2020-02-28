Choosing Florida was a no-brainer for Rivals250 TE commit Gage Wilcox
OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!
A Rivals250 prospect and top-10 tight end has teamed up with the University of Florida, as Gage Wilcox announced his intention to stay put in the Sunshine State on Friday evening.
Wilcox, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior hailing from Tampa (Fla.) Jefferson, also heavily considered Alabama and Georgia before publicly committing to the longtime favorite.
If you have been tracking Wilcox's recruiting journey, you know there hasn't been much drama attached to it; in fact, I submitted a Rivals FutureCast prediction in favor of the Gators just over 12 months ago. Additional schools were given the opportunity to roll out the red carpet as well, but all eyes have been on the Gators for quite some time.
"Florida has been my dream school since I was a kid," Wilcox told GatorsTerritory. "I love everything about the Swamp, from the coaching staff to the players and recruiters, and even just people that help in the Swamp."
Larry Scott, who is now leading Howard's football program, had been the UF coach heavily recruiting the Hillsborough County native. Their tight-knit relationship was well documented, so there is no doubting that played a significant role in the Gators' longtime standing as well.
However, it also says a whole lot about Wilcox's interest in the University of Florida as a whole. Gainesville has always been the dream destination on the collegiate level, and then when you consider proximity and the program's success with tight ends, it's no surprise the Gators just won out for his services.
Recruiting ace and newly-hired tight ends coach, Tim Brewster, has already started to establish a strong rapport with Wilcox as well.
"The coaching staff, we have built a great relationship," Wilcox told GT. "They have almost took me in and they watch over and check up on me, which I like.
"To me, I just feel like that was home for me."
With Wilcox's pledge, Florida now holds commitments from 13 prospects in the class of 2021. Nine of those prospects, including Wilcox, are equipped with at least four stars as well. Defensive end Tyreak Sapp is the lone five-star prospect in the class.
As a junior, Wilcox, the 232nd-ranked prospect overall, chipped in with 20 catches for 249 yards and seven touchdowns for the 5-5 Dragons.
Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Miami, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina and Ole Miss are additional schools that have extended offers.
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.