OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

A Rivals250 prospect and top-10 tight end has teamed up with the University of Florida, as Gage Wilcox announced his intention to stay put in the Sunshine State on Friday evening.

Wilcox, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior hailing from Tampa (Fla.) Jefferson, also heavily considered Alabama and Georgia before publicly committing to the longtime favorite.

If you have been tracking Wilcox's recruiting journey, you know there hasn't been much drama attached to it; in fact, I submitted a Rivals FutureCast prediction in favor of the Gators just over 12 months ago. Additional schools were given the opportunity to roll out the red carpet as well, but all eyes have been on the Gators for quite some time.

"Florida has been my dream school since I was a kid," Wilcox told GatorsTerritory. "I love everything about the Swamp, from the coaching staff to the players and recruiters, and even just people that help in the Swamp."