Christian Bentancur Lands Offer from the Gators
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Christian Bentancur Lands Offer from the GatorsWoodstock (IL) Tight End Christian Bentancur received some good news, an offer from the University of Florida. The 6-foot-5, 235-Pound offensive stand...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news