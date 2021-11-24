Christian Robinson thankful for time spent with Dan Mullen

Christian Robinson was 26 years old just a couple of years removed from his playing days. He was looking for an opportunity to get his career in coaching started. Dan Mullen and Todd Grantham gave him that shot.

Getting a start in coaching typically doesn't start in the SEC. You have to cut your teeth at lower levels. Do the dirty work. Set up practice. Clean up the field. Robinson, thanks to Todd Grantham and Mullen.

"I was 26 years old when I met Coach Mullen and got to be a grad assistant for him. Giving me the opportunity to coach some really good players at Mississippi State," Robinson said Tuesday night. "Then the opportunity to come here is something I know I wouldn’t be in the situation I am getting to have the opportunity to be the linebackers coach at Florida without him. I know just to lead this team to this game this weekend that’s something that’s really important to me - to push them and guide them towards a win and to do everything in my power to do that. I’m forever thankful for his investment in me as a person and coach.”

When Mullen made the decision to let go of Grantham during the 2021 season he tabbed Robinson to be the interim defensive coordinator. It was a fantastic opportunity for Robinson to call plays for the first time and a chance to show what he can do when running a defense. It got off to a shaky start in the first half against Samford but Florida's defense played well enough to win last weekend against Missouri if only the offense would have shown up.

“I'd say Dan helped me throughout my career here and just little things, whether it's on the road recruiting, whether it was meeting with him just as evaluation at the end of the year, he was always guiding me constantly with little details on helping me become a better coach and asking me, ‘What would you do in this situation? And things of that nature," Robinson said. "But to have that opportunity to lead it’s something that I know how important it is to our players and that they see somebody that is going to help them not only on the field but off the field in this time. But to give them hope that each and every week that we have left less that we can compete at the highest level, and Coach Mullen gave me that opportunity and I know it’s important to people that love this university that I perform for my players.”

Florida has one more game in the 2021 season. Mullen was let go following the loss to Missouri but Florida insists they have a lot to play for. There are the seniors, who will play their final game in the Swamp on Saturday at noon. There is also a rival coming in to play. A win Saturday would send the Gators to a bowl game and with that an opportunity for 19 more practices and one more game as a team.

“That would mean a lot to have some guaranteed days with these players that you spend every day, players that are going to be at your house during Thanksgiving, people your promised you would be there more. To have the opportunity to spend more time with them, to guide them and hopefully lead them to a win that’s everything," Robinson said. "It means everything to us. We love our players. I think the ones that have been left in charge to go finish this thing know it’s for them and it’s always and forever going to be about them.”