Florida baseball officially added a new member to the coaching staff after Kevin O'Sullivan officially announced the hiring of Chuck Jeroloman on Wednesday.

Jeroloman played six years in the pros and has also coached for eight seasons in the collegiate ranks.

“We’re really excited to have Chuck join our staff,” said Coach O’Sullivan in a press release. “Chuck has experience playing in the SEC and an extensive knowledge of the state of Florida, having coached and recruited in the state for 10 years.”

Six of his eight coaching years were spent in the Sunshine State. During that time he has helped lead both Jacksonville and South Florida to NCAA Regional berths. He is not only familiar with the state of Florida but with the SEC, after starting for Auburn at shortstop from 2002-2004 before he was drafted from the Boston Red Sox.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Coach O’Sullivan and the University of Florida for this opportunity,” Jeroloman said. “Sully and his staff have built one of the most successful programs in the nation and it is an absolute honor to be a part of it. I will work tirelessly at recruiting and developing student-athletes on and off the field. I’m committed to continuing the success of this premier program. Go Gators!”

Jeroloman comes to Gainesville after spending the last two years at South Florida. During his time with USF, Florida's newest coach, was the lead assistant and recruiting coordinator.

Here is a breakdown of his stops as a coach and player from Florida:





Coaching Career

Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of South Florida, 2018-19

Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Jacksonville, 2014-17

Volunteer Assistant Coach, TCU, 2012-13

Assistant Coach, Palm Beach Central HS, 2008-11





Collegiate Playing Career:

Auburn University, 2002-04





Professional Playing Career:

Boston Red Sox Organization (Drafted in 21st round in 2004)

· Lowell (Mass.) Spinners (Class A Short-Season – New York-Pennsylvania League), 2004

· Greenville (S.C.) Bombers (Class A – South Atlantic League), 2005-06

· Pawtucket (R.I.) Red Sox (Class AAA – International League), 2005-06

· Wilmington (N.C.) Blue Rocks (Class A Advanced – Carolina League), 2006

· Lancaster (Calif.) JetHawks (Class A Advanced – California League), 2007





Independent League

· The Grays (Canadian-American Association), 2007

· Worcester Tornadoes (Canadian-American Association), 2008

· Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (Atlantic League), 2009

· York Revolution (Atlantic League), 2010









PLAYERS DRAFTED (Year, Round - Team)

Palm Beach Central HS:

· 2B Devon Travis (2012, 13th – Detroit Tigers) – attended Florida State – Made MLB Debut 4/6/15 with Toronto Blue Jays

· 3B Ian Hagenmiller (2013, 10th – Atlanta Braves)

· 2B Alex Hernandez (2014, 40th – Houston Astros) – attended Miami





TCU:

· C Josh Elander (2012, 6th – Atlanta Braves)

· OF Jason Coats (2012, 29th – Chicago White Sox) – Made MLB Debut 6/4/16 with Chicago White Sox

· OF Kyle Von Tungeln (2012, 13th – Colorado Rockies)

· 2B Paul Hendrix (2013, 18th – Cleveland Indians)

· 3B Jantzen Witte (2013, 24th – Boston Red Sox)

· 1B Kevin Cron (2014, 14th – Arizona Diamondbacks) – Made MLB Debut 5/24/19 with Arizona Diamondbacks

· C Kyle Bacak (2014, 25th – Washington Nationals)

· OF Jerrick Suiter (2014, 26th – Pittsburgh Pirates)

· OF Cody Jones (2015, 6th – Kansas City Royals)

· SS Keaton Jones (2015, 15th – Detroit Tigers)





Jacksonville:

· OF Connor Marabell (2015, 25th – Cleveland Indians)

· INF Angelo Amendolare (2015, 27th – Chicago Cubs)

· OF Austin Hays (2016, 3rd – Baltimore Orioles) – Made MLB Debut 9/7/17 with Baltimore Orioles

· RHP Chris Rodriguez (2016, 4th – Los Angeles Angels) – JU signee, drafted and signed out of Monsignor Pace HS

· SS JJ Gould (2016, 24th – Miami Marlins)

· RHP Michael Baumann (2017, 3rd – Baltimore Orioles)

· 3B Angel Camacho (2019, 8th – Toronto Blue Jays)





South Florida:

· LHP Shane McClanahan (2018, 1st – Tampa Bay Rays)

· 3B David Villar (2018, 11th – San Francisco Giants)

· SS Coco Montes (2018, 15th – Colorado Rockies)

· 1B Joe Genord (2019, 9th – New York Mets)

· RHP Nelson Alvarez (2019, 13th – New York Yankees)

· RHP Alec Wisely (2019, 34th – Cleveland Indians)