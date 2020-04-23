C.J. Henderson is the first Florida defensive back to get drafted in the first round since 2016.

OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access! Florida produced another first-round selection Thursday in the 2020 NFL Draft, with junior cornerback CJ Henderson going No. 9 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henderson becomes just the fifth cornerback in school history to get drafted in the opening round and the ninth defensive back, including safeties Louis Oliver (1989), Reggie Nelson (2007), Matt Elam (2013) and Keanu Neal (2016). Here’s a look the four Florida corners who were first-round picks prior to Henderson:

Former Gator Steve Tannen was the first defensive back in school history to go first round. (UAA Communications)

Steve Tannen (1970)

Starred as a defensive back under Ray Graves from 1967-69 and finished with 11 interceptions. Tannen was a first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore and earned first-team All-American honors following his junior season. He was selected No. 20 overall by the New York Jets in the 1970 NFL Draft and spent his entire five-year NFL career with the team, making 12 interceptions in 64 games played (eight starts). Tanner, 71, resides in Gainesville, Fla.

Lito Sheppard (2002)

Florida’s ‘DBU’ reputation started with Sheppard. He became just the fourth sophomore in UF history to gain first-team All-America recognition and garnered first-team All-SEC honors twice. After making 87 career tackles (64 solo), 12 pass breakups and eight interceptions from 1999-2001, Sheppard turned pro and went to Philadelphia with the 26th pick. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, he was with the Eagles for seven years (2002-08) before spending one season with the New York Jets (2009), Minnesota Vikings (2010) and Oakland Raiders (2011). Sheppard is now pursuing a coaching career and served as Steve Spurrier’s safeties coach with the Orlando Apollos in 2019.

Joe Haden (2010)

Haden arrived at UF as a Rivals100 athlete and high school quarterback, but became the first true freshman to start a game at cornerback for the Gators on opening day. He started all 40 games that he played in, finishing his three-year career with 218 tackles (157 solo), 34 pass breakups and eight interceptions. Haden was named Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 along with unanimous All-American and first-team All-SEC honors. He’s the highest-drafted DB in school history, going No. 7 overall to Cleveland. The three-time Pro Bowl selection now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers after seven years with the Browns.

Vernon Hargreaves III (2016)

Henderson was the first UF defender to wear No. 1 since Hargreaves, who earned the number after playing just two games as a freshman. Named the National Defensive Freshman of the Year by College Football News, Hargreaves was a first-team All-SEC selection all three years and earned first-team All-American honors as a sophomore and junior. He was also one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award in 2015. Hargreaves finished his career 121 tackles, 27 pass breakups and 10 interceptions in 37 games played (34 starts). Drafted 11th overall by Tampa Bay, he’s now in his second season with Houston.