"We just enjoyed the moment, and let everything sink in," Henderson said. “They told me great things and felt great about me. They gave me an opportunity. I feel like I bring a lot. It feels great. I've heard great things about their defense. I plan on learning more about it and adding a spark to it."

Henderson spoke with Jaguars.com about the moment his name was called and how he feels about joining the team.

Florida cornerback CJ Henderson was drafted with the No. 9 pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft, making him the highest UF player selected by the Jaguars since Dante Fowler Jr. went No. 3 overall in 2015. He’s also the third consecutive Gator taken by the organization, joining Jawaan Taylor (2019) and Taven Bryan (2018).

For the second time since 2015, a former Gator is heading to Jacksonville as a top-10 pick.

Waited my whole life for this moment!! Excited to get to work with the @Jaguars !! @RocNationSports ✋🏾🤚🏾 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Xc8pC51KN8

Henderson shared a video of himself being drafted, shedding a few tears with his usual calm demeanor. Despite not showing a lot of emotion, he took to Twitter afterward to clarify how he felt.

“Don’t get it twisted, I’m excited as ever and ready to get to work,” tweeted Henderson, who described himself as “very reserved” to Jaguars.com. “People get a misconception that I'm quiet. But I work hard to earn your respect.”

He’s earned the respect of Florida coach Dan Mullen, who joined Henderson’s videoconference Thursday night with Jacksonville media and praised the team for their pick.

"I think that might be the best pick the Jags have made in a long, long, long time. I know they're going to be thrilled,” Mullen said. “He's just a perfectionist. One thing you'll see is he's one of the first ones in and definitely one of the last to leave — working on his skill, working on his technique and working on ways to improve. He's a guy who has a competitive nature and wants to be the absolute best of the best. He's going to constantly work on every bit of that technique.”

Henderson has only played cornerback full-time for three years after spending his high school career primarily at running back. Mullen, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray all raved about Henderson’s work ethic at UF, and he recognizes that he’s far from a finished product.

“I feel like I can work on every aspect of my game. I feel like I'm nowhere near my potential. I haven't reached that,” Henderson said. “I’m ready for it. I'm very smart and very athletic. I plan to use that. I work very hard on the field and in the film room as well. I plan to use both of those added on to my athleticism. I plan to dominate.”



