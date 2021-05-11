 GatorsTerritory - CJ Henderson makes generous donation to Columbus High School
CJ Henderson makes generous donation to Columbus High School

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
It's been quite an offseason for former Florida Gators cornerback CJ Henderson. The ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft enjoyed a successful rookie campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars but has done more rewarding work in recent months.

Henderson graduated from the University of Florida this past spring and is back in the headlines through a generous gift to his former high school.

Henderson donated $250,000 dollars to Christopher Columbus High School, where he graduated in 2017, in order to help build a new athletic facility.

"High school definitely molded me into the young man I am today," Henderson said in a video (below). "[It] taught me a lot of manners, a lot of different disciplines that you learn in high school that helped me out."

The new 2,000 square foot facility is planned to be complete by August of this year and will bear the name "The Henderson Family Training Center." Plans include areas for evaluation, treatment, and rehabilitation. There will be whirlpools for hydrotherapy, massage chairs, and training tables for a variety of therapeutic modalities, as well as for nutrition and storage spaces.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Henderson said of the new athletic facility being named in his and his family’s honor. “I’m just excited to get it started. Getting the new training room started and thankful for the opportunity and just blessed and thankful they allowed me to do it."

The first rounder played in eight games for the Jaguars, including starting his very first snap and intercepted Phillip Rivers. He racked up 36 tackles, defended six passes, made one interception, and forced a fumble. He was placed on Injured Reserve with a groin injury on November 19, 2020, and didn’t return the remainder of the season.

Henderson's rookie campaign was ended early due to a groin injury. Despite the Jaguars using a second round pick on Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell Urban Meyer insists Henderson will be a contributor at cornerback in 2021.

