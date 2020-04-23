OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!

When CJ Henderson signed with Florida on National Signing Day in 2017, his father called the moment a dream come true.

Chris Henderson Sr. still feels like he’s dreaming three years later, but tonight is the start of a new reality. His son will be a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Signing his college papers was a dream come true, and it just keeps getting better. Tonight will be a dream come true, too. It really hasn’t even hit me yet,” Henderson Sr. said. “I don’t think it’s going to really soak in until the draft starts. The emotions may come when I hear his name called, but I’m more excited for it. We’re looking forward to seeing his next chapter unfold.”

Henderson turns the page on an impressive collegiate career with the Gators, finishing with 92 tackles, six interceptions, 22 pass breakups and four sacks in 34 games played (27 starts). He’s the only true freshman in UF history with a pick-six in consecutive games and shined as a sophomore, allowing just 18 receptions in 343 coverage snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound Henderson had Thorpe Award ambitions heading into his junior campaign, but missed three games with a high-ankle sprain that lingered throughout 2019. He still garnered All-SEC first team honors from league coaches after collecting 32 tackles and a team-high 11 pass breakups, including one in the end zone at LSU against Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase.

Henderson’s father said C.J. returned from injury too soon against Auburn and played hurt, but had no reservations about potentially hurting his draft stock.

“The high-ankle sprain was still bothering him for the Auburn game. Even though he came back a little early, there was no way he was going to miss that game. He knew it wasn’t going to look good on tape, but he wanted to win,” Henderson Sr. said. “The team had their sights set on the LSU game and he wasn’t sitting that one out, either.

“He really wanted to help the team get to the SEC Championship. He was trying to go for that and the Thorpe. But at the end of the day, he’s happy with how everything went. He loves Florida and it turned out to be better than he thought it was.”



