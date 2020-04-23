CJ Henderson's father reflects on UF career ahead of NFL Draft
CJ Henderson's father, Chris Henderson Sr., discusses their emotions for the draft, his son's career at UF and what he hopes to accomplish in the NFL.
When CJ Henderson signed with Florida on National Signing Day in 2017, his father called the moment a dream come true.
Chris Henderson Sr. still feels like he’s dreaming three years later, but tonight is the start of a new reality. His son will be a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
“Signing his college papers was a dream come true, and it just keeps getting better. Tonight will be a dream come true, too. It really hasn’t even hit me yet,” Henderson Sr. said. “I don’t think it’s going to really soak in until the draft starts. The emotions may come when I hear his name called, but I’m more excited for it. We’re looking forward to seeing his next chapter unfold.”
Henderson turns the page on an impressive collegiate career with the Gators, finishing with 92 tackles, six interceptions, 22 pass breakups and four sacks in 34 games played (27 starts). He’s the only true freshman in UF history with a pick-six in consecutive games and shined as a sophomore, allowing just 18 receptions in 343 coverage snaps according to Pro Football Focus.
The 6-foot-1, 204-pound Henderson had Thorpe Award ambitions heading into his junior campaign, but missed three games with a high-ankle sprain that lingered throughout 2019. He still garnered All-SEC first team honors from league coaches after collecting 32 tackles and a team-high 11 pass breakups, including one in the end zone at LSU against Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase.
Henderson’s father said C.J. returned from injury too soon against Auburn and played hurt, but had no reservations about potentially hurting his draft stock.
“The high-ankle sprain was still bothering him for the Auburn game. Even though he came back a little early, there was no way he was going to miss that game. He knew it wasn’t going to look good on tape, but he wanted to win,” Henderson Sr. said. “The team had their sights set on the LSU game and he wasn’t sitting that one out, either.
“He really wanted to help the team get to the SEC Championship. He was trying to go for that and the Thorpe. But at the end of the day, he’s happy with how everything went. He loves Florida and it turned out to be better than he thought it was.”
The ankle injury wasn’t the only adversity Henderson faced in college. He lost his great grandmother and grandfather while away from home, which motivated him during his time with the Gators.
Having proven himself as one of college football’s top cornerbacks, Henderson now aims to do the same at the next level.
“He wants to be one of the great corners in the league,” Henderson Sr. said of his son. “Getting drafted is a big step, but this isn’t about to stop. A lot of people talk about chasing their dreams, but it’s a lot harder than you think. There’s so much that goes into it and things have to go your way.
“The work you have to put in with school, staying in shape and even fighting through injuries, there’s a lot of things people don’t see outside of game day and the limelight. It’s just a huge challenge, but I can’t wait to watch him keep going.”
Henderson Sr. is most proud of his son’s decision-making and how he stayed out of trouble at UF. He also played college football at Cincinnati and understands how easy it is to get off course.
“Just the fact that he’s chasing his dream and on the right path, I’m real proud of him,” Henderson Sr. said. “As a parent you can tell your kids a lot of stuff, but the challenge isn’t until they're out there on their own and they’re making those right decisions. I was in that similar situation.
“I went to school and had a scholarship, but I didn’t follow through. So I’m so proud of how he followed through. In college there are a lot of chances you have to make bad decisions. It’s a lot easier than some people think to get into those situations. So he has handled himself real well.”