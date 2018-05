Five-star wing Brandon ‘B.J.’ Boston is having a great Nike EYBL season for the A.O.T. Running Rebels 17U team (10-2). Through 12 games Boston is averaging 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 44 percent from the field (35 percent beyond the arc).

Like his scoring average, Boston holds double-digit scholarship offers from schools that include Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech and others.