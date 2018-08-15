GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Iverson Clement was recruited by many programs as an athlete and on Wednesday Florida took advantage of his versatility.

Although Clement has practiced with the running backs since his arrival in the spring, on Wednesday the New Jersey native suited up with the defense and took reps with the safeties.

"We’re trying it. We’ve got a bunch of guys kind of banged up. That’s a place where we don’t have a lot of depth," explained Florida head coach Dan Mullen. "Great for him.

The Gators secondary has been hit by the injury bug this fall camp. On Wednesday Mullen told reporters that safety Quincy Lenton will miss the season after tearing his Achilles and having surgery on Wednesday.

Lenton is the latest safety to pick up an injury, but the first safety that will have an extended absence from the field. In addition to Lenton, safeties Shawn Davis and CJ McWilliams did not practice on Wednesday, with McWilliams walking with a boot on his left foot and assisted by crutches.

Good news for the thin position group is that Jeawon Taylor was participating fully during Wednesday's practice for the first time, coming into practice without the red non-contact jersey.

Clement has played defensive back in college and many schools did offer him at the side of the ball, however, Mullen reaffirmed that, thats not a permanent move.

"He’s a running back still," said Mullen. "He’s just a great team guy who is going to take some reps so we can get through all the reps we need in practice. I think it’s really unselfish in his part to go over there and help the team out and fill in. We just don’t have enough bodies right now.”

According to Mullen, apart from Lenton, none of the injuries are season ending.

"None of them are serious. It’s more of getting through practice."