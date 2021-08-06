Clemson OL transfer will finish his career with the Gators

Gators Territory can confirm that Clemson offensive lineman, Kaleb Boateng, has transferred to the University of Florida. We are told the offensive tackle is joining the program as a preferred walk-on.

A three-star prospect from the 2019 class, Boateng redshirted during his first season with the Tigers but logged 21 snaps over a four-game span. He was an ACC Honor Roll selection that year as well.

As for the 2020 season, Boateng played in just one contest, logging five repetitions in Clemson's 52-17 victory over Pittsburgh. He is entering his redshirt sophomore campaign and expected to practice with the Gators during fall camp.

A graduate of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) High, Boateng was a signing day surprise for Dabo Swinney's program. He entered the final stretch with a final three of Maryland, Arizona and Florida Atlantic but ultimately pounced on a scholarship offer from the Tigers during the morning of the early signing period.

In addition to the aforementioned schools, Boateng earned offers from North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Kansas and Cincinnati among others.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.