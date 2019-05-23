Florida's season opener is just three months away.

As we continue our countdown to the Gators' rivalry game against Miami in Orlando, we turn our attention to UF's schedule.

We have already dived into each of Florida's opponent, however, what about the bigger picture? Which game could be the key to the season? Which game are Gator fans on upset watch?

We asked these questions to our Gators Territory subscribers HERE.

Here are my thoughts:

Key Game: Miami Opener

Although you can make an argument that Florida's games against both Georgia and LSU could equally be a described as a 'key game' this season for a team with playoff aspirations, in my opinion the home opener against Miami just means more.

If the Gators beat the Canes in Orlando, Dan Mullen's team would have beaten both of their rivals in the last year - truly taking the best team in Florida mantle.

However, the opener is not just about bragging rights over an in-state rival; it is about setting a tone for the year.

This has not been a kind offseason for the Gators, so being able to perform well on the field in the opener will certainly help the team shift gears to the season. The game will also be an opportunity to see where exactly Florida stands in a lot of their position groups, like the offensive line.

Upset Watch: South Carolina

I almost picked the Miami game again for this because rivalry games have a tendency to go hairy, however, the Canes' offensive problems are just too big in my opinion. However, I think Florida's road trip to South Carolina can be a problem.

I do believe the Gamecocks do have some serious depth issues at some positions and I could see the Gators completely dominating them but WHEN this road game gives me pause.

Everyone remembers UF's game against Vanderbilt last season. The Gators came out flat in Nashville after securing a few emotional wins: on the road massacre of Tennessee; road win over Mullen's former team, Mississippi State; and a home win over LSU. The Gators could find themselves in that situation again when they face South Carolina.

Florida will enter the game after hosting Auburn for Homecoming and then traveling to LSU a week after. The game is also scheduled just before the bye week and just before the team's big match up against Georgia.

Biggest Win: FSU

Florida State has some problems to solve this offseason. There are so many questions surrounding the offensive line and the depth problems at quarterback that I do not see the Noles competing with Florida in Gainesville at this time.

Most Excited to See: Cocktail Party

This was a tough one for me. I was torn between LSU at Baton Rouge and Georgia. I think the game in Louisiana could really define the season for Florida, however, after all the talk this offseason, the spring game attendance, the little jabs about Justin Fields transfer etc, the Georgia game sneaked ahead for me.

I believe the lead up to the game will be crazy especially if both teams are still in contention for the East. After Florida's success last season, this game is the big hurdle for Mullen and company. If they can beat the Bulldogs in Jacksonville, one can truly argue that Mullen's Florida has arrived.