Welcome Back to the Swamp!

Gator Walk begins 2 hours and 20 minutes before kickoff.

Enjoy night game fireworks as well as an enhanced team entrance with flame towers, lights and smoke on the field.

Check out the interactive 360 video booth outside Gate 1 prior to the game.

Reconfigured video board displays provide a fan-friendly layout.

Gators Always, Swamp Open, & Thunderstruck videos will have a new look this season.

Blue pom poms will dress the student section, courtesy of UF Student Government.

Help us honor frontline employees during Essential Workers Appreciation Night, presented by UF Health.

Gator Great Reidel Anthony is Utah "Mr. Two Bits."

Fly over: F15E Strike Eagles of the 391st Fighter Squadron in Mountain Home AFB, Idaho.