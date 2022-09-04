



2022 Florida Football Postgame Notes Florida 29, No. 7 Utah 26 September 3, 2022 Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field – Gainesville, Fla.





Napier Becomes First UF HC to Defeat Ranked Opponent in Debut in Front of Record Crowd





● Tonight’s official attendance of 90,799 represented the 10th-largest crowd in program history as well as Florida’s largest crowd ever for a home opener.





● HC Billy Napier became the first Gators head football coach to defeat a ranked opponent in his first game at the helm. Florida’s defeat of No. 7 Utah is tied for UF’s highest-ranked victory in a season opener in program history, as this is the second time that an unranked Gators team has defeated a top-ten opponent in a season opener – both were ranked No. 7. Florida 59, No. 7 Houston 34 (Sept. 20, 1969) New Gators Head Coaches in Debuts: 18-6. New Gators Head Coaches in First Home Opener: 19-2-2. New Gators Head Coaches in Season Opener at Home: 15-2





● The Gators improved to 3-0 against ranked opponents in The Swamp in season openers. o Florida 59, No. 7 Houston 34 (Sept. 20, 1969) No. 16 Florida 17, No. 15 Miami 14 (Sept. 4, 1982)





● Florida extended its nation-leading home opener winning streak to 33-consecutive victories. o Last loss: 24-19 vs. Ole Miss in 1989





● Florida has lost just one season opener (2017: No. 11 Michigan 33, No. 17 Florida 17) since 1990, winning 30 of 31 season openers in that span.





● This was Florida’s fourth time playing a ranked opponent in a HOME opener. The Gators are now 2-0-1 in such games. Florida 0, No. 3 Georgia Tech 0 (1953)





● Tonight’s game marked the first time since 1978 that Florida was an underdog in a home opener. Swamp Superlatives





● Florida boasts a 351-111-13 (.753) all-time record at The Swamp, holding the second-highest home winning percentage in the nation since 1990 with a 170-32 (.842) record. The Gators have outscored opponents, 7,632 to 3,230 in 202 games since 1990 inside The Swamp, putting the average outcome at 37.8 to 16.0 (21.8 points). Richardson Rushes for Three Scores in Victory





● QB Anthony Richardson set a new career high with three rushing touchdowns in a single game, becoming the first UF QB to rush for three-plus TDs in a contest since Emory Jones accomplished the feat vs. Vanderbilt on Nov. 9, 2019. Richardson is the first FBS QB to rush for three touchdowns in a game this season. Richardson is one of three UF QBs since 1996 to rush for three touchdowns and pass for 150- plus yards in the same game, joining Jesse Palmer and Tim Tebow (twice). Richardson is one of five UF QBs to rush for three touchdowns in a game since 1996. Jeff Driskel, Emory Jones, Jesse Palmer, Tim Tebow (twice) Richardson now owns six-career rushing touchdowns.





● Richardson set a new career high in single-game passing yards with 168, topping his previous best of 167 at LSU on Oct. 16, 2021.





● Richardson scored his first touchdown of the season in the form of a two-yard TD rush on Florida’s last drive of the first quarter.





● Richardson later erupted for a 45-yard touchdown rush.





● Of Richardson’s 13-career touchdowns (7 passing, 6 rushing), he has: Three 45-plus yard touchdown runs Seven scores of 25-plus yards o Five scores of 40-plus yards





● That means more than half of Richardson’s career touchdowns have been scored from outside the red zone.





● Tonight marked the first time Richardson accounted for a touchdown in a game in which he started (second-career start).





● Richardson rushed for 100-plus yards for the third time in his career and for the second-consecutive season opener. This is Richardson’s first 100-yard rushing performance since Week 2 of the 2021 season, when he rushed for 115 yards on four carries at USF. Gators Offense





● Florida amassed 400-plus total yards for the 18th time in its last 24 games including 31 of the last 43 contests. This is Florida’s fifth-straight season opener with 400-plus yards.





● Florida posted its seventh game of 200-plus rushing yards in the last 14 contests. o Florida has eclipsed 200 rushing yards in two-straight season openers and four of the last five after rushing for 400 yards against FAU in 2021. The Gators rushed for 196 yards in the 2020 season opener vs. Ole Miss. This marks Florida’s 20th 200-plus yard rushing game in its last 52 games.





● The Gators have now rushed for 100-plus yards in 12 of their last 14 games. o Florida has rushed for 100-plus yards in 41 of its last 52 games.





● Transfer WR Ricky Pearsall caught four (of five targets) passes for 67 yards. Pearsall recorded his first-career catch as a Gator with a 14-yard grab in the first quarter. Pearsall’s second-career reception came in the form of a 23-yard catch to the UT35 yard line to convert on 3rd and 15 on UF’s third drive of the game Pearsall now owns seven catches for 106 yards vs. Utah.





● Freshman RB Trevor Etienne rushed for 64 yards on five carries (12.8 YPC) while catching both of his two targets for nine yards in his collegiate debut. Etienne saw three-straight touches to open Florida’s second drive of the game at 11:16. Etienne’s first-career carry was a 19-yard rush for a first down, followed by a carry of three yards and subsequently his first-career reception – a two-yard catch on 2nd and 7.





● Transfer RB Montrell Johnson Jr. scored his first touchdown as a Gator in the form of a go-ahead,14- yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter. Johnson Jr. totaled 76 yards on 12 carries (6.2 YPC) while catching his lone target for 14 yards.





● The Gators converted their first two-point conversion since Oct. 16, 2021 at LSU. Richardson completed a pass to Ja’Quavion Fraziars to convert the two-point attempt.





● RB Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman, TE Noah Keeter and Etienne made their collegiate debuts. RB Montrell Johnson Jr., Pearsall, OL O’Cyrus Torrence and OL Kamryn Waites made their Gators debuts.





● RB Nay’Quan Wright and TE Dante Zanders made their first-career starts.





Gators Defense





● Florida sealed the 29-26 victory with an Amari Burney interception in the endzone with 0:17 remaining in the contest. The interception marked the third of Burney’s career.





● With one takeaway vs. Utah, Florida’s defense has now produced 79 turnovers since 2018, which ranks third in the SEC and tied-for-27th in the FBS.





● The Gators outgained the Utes, 166-39, in the first quarter. o Florida held Utah to seven rushing yards on three carries in the first quarter.





● DB Trey Dean and JACK Brenton Cox Jr. both set new career highs with 12 and 10 tackles, respectively. Dean and Cox Jr. paced UF in tackles in Week 1. Cox posted his seventh-straight game with a QB hurry and his sixth-straight game with a TFL.





● Shemar James, Tyreak Sapp, Kamari Wilson, Miguel Mitchell, Chris McClellan and Devin Moore all made their collegiate debuts, with James receiving the start in his first-ever game. James is the first Gator true freshman to start a season opener since Marco Wilson vs. Michigan in 2017. Jalen Kimber made his Gators debut.





● QB Anthony Richardson, LS Marco Ortiz, LB Shemar James, DB Devin Moore, DB Kamari Wilson and DL Tyreak Sapp all recorded their first-career tackles.





● Despite not sacking the quarterback, Florida registered five QB hits.





Florida Special Teams





● Jeremy Crawshaw punted three times for an average of 40.0 yards, including two punts inside the opposing 20-yard-line and a long punt of 42 yards.





● Making his collegiate debut, Adam Mihalek successfully converted the first-three extra point attempts of his career.





Explosive Plays





● Anthony Richardson: 19-yard rush, first quarter





● Nay’Quan Wright: 14-yard rush, first quarter





● Trevor Etienne: 19-yard rush, first quarter





● Ricky Pearsall (from Anthony Richardson): 23-yard reception, first quarter





● Xzavier Henderson (from Anthony Richardson): 15-yard reception, second quarter





● Anthony Richardson: 45-yard TD rush, second quarter





● Justin Shorter (from Anthony Richardson): 15-yard reception, third quarter





● Trevor Etienne: 17-yard rush, third quarter





● Ricky Pearsall (from Anthony Richardson): 16-yard reception, third quarter





● Montrell Johnson Jr.: 11-yard rush, fourth quarter





● Montrell Johnson Jr.: 16-yard rush, fourth quarter





● Montrell Johnson Jr.: 14-yard rush, fourth quarter





● Trevor Etienne: 21-yard rush, fourth quarter





● Montrell Johnson Jr.: 10-yard rush, fourth quarter Series Updates





● Tonight’s game represented the second all-time meeting between Florida and Utah. This was the first meeting since Nov. 19, 1977 (Florida 38, Utah 29).





● With tonight’s victory, Florida improved to 2-0 all-time against Utah. Florida has outscored Utah, 67-55, across the two games in the series.





● Billy Napier rises to 1-0 as a head coach and 1-0 all-time against Utah HC Kyle Whittingham. Napier was making his Gators coaching debut. o Meanwhile, Whittingham is in his 18th season at Utah. He is the longest-tenured HC in the Pac-12 and the second-longest at the same school in the FBS.





● Florida and Utah will square off again in the 2023 season opener on Sept. 2 in Salt Lake City, Utah.





Other





● UF has scored in 424-consecutive games -- which is an NCAA record and 56 games longer than any other college football team in history. The Gators broke Michigan’s record of 365-consecutive games (1984-2014) against LSU Oct. 7, 2017.





● Florida has finished with fewer than 10 penalties in 43 of its last 46 games.





● Florida Game Captains: #9 Gervon Dexter, #51 Ventrell Miller, #15 Anthony Richardson, #5 Nay’Quan Wright





● Utah won the toss and deferred; Florida defended the south end zone.





● Attendance: 90,799 2022





Florida Football Postgame Quotes Billy Napier, Florida Head Coach Florida 29, No. 7 Utah 26 September 3, 2022





Opening statement… “I just want to thank our fans for coming out. I think that was the tenth largest crowd in the history of the school. We said in the very beginning that it was going to take a team effort to get this done, to build, to create moment, positive energy on the outside. They made a difference tonight. There’s no question they effected the game. The University of Florida is a special place and these people coming back because of the way it impacted them. The memories they had here influenced their lives and some of those memories are football games at the Swamp. We are very thankful for our fans showing up. They contributed to our team.”





On Anthony Richardson… “The one thing I can tell you about Anthony [Richardson] is that he is sitting in that locker room right now and he is thinking about, probably, the six or eight plays that he could have done a little bit better. That’s what I love about him. He is very critical of himself. He is an unbelievable competitor. We all know the kid has got the physical talent. We’ve known that for a long time, but what’s impressed me is his work ethic, his discipline, his detail. He’s a good teammate. He’s a great example. He’s selfless. This kid has been in the spotlight for a long time. You may worry that that would affect him. I think that’s made him a better person. I think he, being from Gainesville, I think he realizes the platform and the opportunity of the example that he can set in the building and also in our community. Anthony’s going to stay humble. That’s his first start in the Swamp. He’s going to continue to improve. I’m certainly thankful we got him.”





On coaching in the Swamp… “I think I told one of our guys during the game ‘Can you believe they pay us to do this?’ It’s a game of football, right. I think sometimes we get caught up with the event, but what’s rewarding is when you know what went into the event, the preparation for the event. When you go all the way back to January, just the unique thing about the game of football. I mean countless hours. On the books, off the books. Not just players, but staff members. Then we get to go out here in front of all the people and put the work on show. It’s rewarding to see players. When you know the individual players, and you’re observing them, the growth you’ve seen, and the work that you’ve seen from them. They’re having success and they’re in the fight. There’s a lot to this game that is rewarding. I think we are thankful for the work and trust in this group of players.”

On making a statement… “This group’s got fight in them. I think I’ve said that publicly. That’s one thing about our team. They compete. I’ve got to slow them down sometimes. I can remember a good friend of mine, when we took the job, who had worked here before, he said ‘The kids at Florida are the most competitive kids that I’ve been around.’ I would agree with them. They’ve got a little bit different edge about them. The execution wasn’t always what we wanted out there. We got so much work to do. That’s what I’m thinking about. We were fortunate to overcome many mistakes tonight. But the intangibles that the team showed. They continue to respond and to rise up there at the end and make a play. We got work to do. We won a game. We are going to enjoy it. Then, we are going to turn the page tomorrow and get ready for SEC play.”





On Amari Burney… “Amari Burney is one of my favorite players on the team. I think this is his sixth year. He’s really played like 1600 snaps here and I call him an old man all the time. We are thankful for Amari. He’s got character. He’s a great communicator. He makes other players around him better. He’s a guy who really has risen to the occasion, in terms of that position and what we need from that position. That’s one of the things that I was describing earlier. To see that guy make a play, I think that’s a special moment for that locker room because they love Amari Burney. For that guy to make a play, I think that’s pretty special.”





On Utah… “Hat’s off to Utah. I told Coach Whittingham, ‘I know we got to play you next year, but at some point, here when we get done competing against each other I want to come see you.’ They played great football. They played complementary football. They are physical. They get a lot out of what they have. I’ve got so much respect for them. We knew those tight ends were going to be a matchup issue and they certainly were.”





2022 Florida Football Postgame Quotes Florida Student-Athletes Florida 29, Utah 26 September 3, 2022





#15 Anthony Richardson, Sophomore, Quarterback On the 2-point conversion… “I did that in practice a few weeks ago. That wasn’t my first time ever doing it. Just tried to make something happen. I guess it worked. I am glad it worked.”





On first start in the swamp… “It was different for sure. During the first few drives, I messed up on a couple plays but got motions. I was a little jittery, but it was definitely fun. My first start in the Swamp, second career start. I was in my head a little bit, but the game was fun. Shoutout to Utah and shoutout to my teammates, but I was jittery.”





On having the ball in his hands with the game on the line… “It was different. Coach Napier told me I was going to score right here, a game winner. My heart froze and I hadn’t really heard those words before, especially in a situation like that with the crowd being so loud. I was thinking a lot. I feel like the team trust me, the coaches trust me. I made a play.”





On making a statement… “It is definitely a big win. A lot of guys first game in the swamp. Coach Napier’s first game in the Swamp. We just knocked off a top ranked team. There is a lot of good energy in the locker room right now. I felt like it boost some guys confidence. A lot of people were doubting us. That’s just how the world works. Some people love you, some people don’t. So, we fought through it and won the game.”

#9 Gervon Dexter Sr., Sophmore, Defensive Tackle On Amari Burney’s Interception to seal the win… “That was electric as well and obviously a great play by [Amari] Burney. He’s a senior who knows what to do and where to be and he knows how to make big plays.”





On the younger players… “Chris [McClellan] and some of the other young guys coming into the season[...] We knew we were inexperienced at defensive line and he came in and prepared himself to be there. Obviously Coach [Sean] Spencer and Coach [Patrick] Toney trust him enough to put him out there. He did his job and I feel like he did pretty well.”





On being doubted prior to the game… “I don’t think we felt any doubt. We prepared for this moment and the moment came and it was time for us to execute. We’re the Florida Gators and we’re playing in the Swamp so it was nothing new. On Freshman Linebacker Shemar James and Chris McClellan… “Shemar is not experienced but I feel like he is a young mature player for his age. Just like Chris McClellan he came in and competed for us and he earned his spot”





On the Goal Line Stand before Halftime… “Coach [Patrick Toney] made a call and we just executed it.”





On how much confidence Anthony Richardson gives the team… “He’s a leader. The whole team follows him. Every step he takes we are right behind him. We’ll go to battle with him and everything he does we will follow him. He makes a huge positive impact.”





On Anthony’s ability with the ball in his hand and the two-point conversion… “In my opinion every time Anthony has the ball I feel like something good is going to happen. He has so many abilities. He can run the ball and throw the ball so when you play a quarterback like that you have to watch for both and it’s hard to stop a quarterback like Anthony Richardson.”





#2 Montrell Johnson Jr., Sophomore, Running Back On his first game in the Swamp and the early fumble… “My first career game in the swamp was…amazing I’m not gonna lie...it was amazing to hear 90,000+ thousand screaming for you. When the fumble happened, I was kinda frustrated with myself and my teammates came to me and picked me up and made sure I was alright and just told me it’s a long game to play. I feel I stepped up to the occasion.”





On the Swamp crowd and environment… “Everything I heard, everything was true. I was kinda shocked when I first walked out I was just like looking around and taking it all in and it was great to play here.”





On the offense tonight… “I feel like we played alright. You know we got some mistakes that we gotta fix but overall, we came out with the win. That’s all we could ask for.”





On the fumble and Coach Napier leaving him in the game… “That shows me that he puts his trust in me and I gotta show up every day and work.”





On singing the alma mater at the end… “It felt amazing. It felt unreal. I was just soaking up the moment. I’m still trying to learn the alma mater. I know the fight song a little bit but I’m still trying to learn the alma mater.”

#2 Amari Burney, Senior, Linebacker On the environment “This is my fifth year right now, so just to come back and play in this type of environment again, it was just a great feeling. I love the crowd.”





On how he made the interception… “We were basically in man coverage. I’m the Rat. I read the quarterback, he threw the ball [...] I just knew I had to come up with it. I played receiver, so it was really easy to catch the ball.”





On covering Brant Kuithe all game… “Number 80 and number 86 are great tight ends. They’re probably the best tight ends we are going to play all season. Just guarding him tonight, great coverage. Just got to get my head around for the ball. Those boys are very outstanding athletes so I’m going to give them that for this one.”





On the defense having big moments like they had in the game… “It is very great. I feel like at the end of the day we shouldn’t let them get down there. But when we do let them get down there, we got to make four-point plays. That means either they kick a field goal or we just stop them completely. That is basically what we were trying to do the whole game.”





On the interception “Yeah, we were yelling at each other that somebody has to make a play right now and it just happened so to be me. Coach called a very good defense at that time, and I came up with the play. Shout out to Coach [Patrick Toney].”