Coach Napier Adds Offensive Analyst Matt Bergeron

Napier Welcomes Matt Bergeron as Offensive Analyst – WRs

Florida head coach Billy Napier added Matt Bergeron to the Gators staff Monday.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida head football coach Billy Napier announced Tuesday that Matt Bergeron will serve on his staff as Offensive Analyst – Wide Receivers.

A native of Mandeville, La., Bergeron spent the last four seasons (2018-21) at Louisiana, helping the Ragin' Cajuns to four straight Sun Belt West Division titles, a share of the Sun Belt title in 2020 and 2021 Sun Belt Conference Champions.

Bergeron served as a graduate assistant his first two seasons at Louisiana, working with the quarterbacks in 2018 and the wide receivers in 2019. As an analyst, Bergeron worked with the wide receivers in 2020 and the tight ends in 2021.

Prior to Louisiana, Bergeron spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Arizona State, where he worked with the receiving corps as graduate assistant and quality control.

A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Bergeron was a quarterback on Golden Eagles football team from 2013-16.