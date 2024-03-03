Coach Napier is a Legend and I would love to play for him.

Chattanooga (TN) Baylor School running back Shekai Mills-Knight checks in at 6-foot-2, 210-pounds. Mills-Knight is closing in on 20 offers from some of the biggest names in College Football. There are a few teams showing lots of love, including Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, and Florida. He will visit with the Gators on March 7





"I'm taking my recruitment real slow, trying to enjoy the process and not rush anything. Go on as many visits as I can to build good relationships means a lot to me, especially since I have been dreaming about it since I was a kid, and it makes the family proud."

I love the staff connected with coach Juluke. As soon as he came up to my school to recruit me, I could tell he meant business and could develop me on the field and as a better man. Coach Napier is a legend, and I'd love to play for him."

"Looking forward to seeing a good campus environment, looking forward to seeing how coach Juluke connects with his players and an overall good experience and visit."



