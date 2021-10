Florida just landed a big-time commitment from Rivals250 wide receiver Jayden Gibson of West Orange High in Winter Garden, Florida. Gibson was one of UF's top 2022 targets and is a playmaker who could make an immediate impact in Gainesville.

I was able to catch up with his head coach at West Orange, Mike Granato, to discuss the type of player and person the Gators are getting in the talented pass-catcher.