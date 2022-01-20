Coach Spencer Headed to the Swamp

Napier Names Sean Spencer Co-Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Line Coach

Spencer spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants and the previous six at Penn State.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida head football coach Billy Napier named Sean Spencer co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Thursday.

A veteran of more than 20 years at the collegiate and professional levels, Spencer joins the Gators after spending the last two seasons (2020-21) as the New York Giants defensive line coach. Spencer made an immediate impact to the Giants defense during his first season in 2020. That year, the defensive front registered 40 sacks, the most sacks since the 2014 season when they tallied 47. Under Spencer's guidance, the line helped the defense rank 12th in the NFL, allowing 349.3 yards per game in 2020. It was their best defensive finish since 2016, when they were 10th in the league by allowing 339.7 yards per game. The Giants' rushing defense ranked 10th, allowing 111.4 yards per game, also their best figures since 2016 when they were tied for third at 88.6 rushing yards per game.

Prior to the Giants, Spencer spent six seasons (2014-19) at Penn State, where he was also associate head coach and run game coordinator his final two years (2018-19). The Nittany Lions' line was traditionally one of the best in the nation under Spencer. In 2019, Penn State had 45 sacks, the seventh-highest total in the country and third-highest in the Big Ten. It was Penn State's fifth consecutive season with at least 40 sacks, the first such streak for the Nittany Lions since team sacks were recorded in 1988.That season, Spencer's linemen were also significant contributors to Penn State's run defense, which finished first in the nation by allowing only 2.6 yards per carry. The Nittany Lions also finished fifth in the country and first in the conference in yards per game with 95.0 in 2019.In 2015 and 2018, Penn State led the nation in sacks, first with 50 and then with 47. Additionally, the Nittany Lions ranked fourth in the country with 8.2 tackles for loss a game in 2018. That year, the defense was a frequent fixture in the opposition's backfield, leading the country in sacks (3.62) for the second time in four years and ranking fourth in tackles for loss (8.2).In 2017, the line helped the defense finish in the top 25 in FBS in scoring defense (7th; 16.5), sacks (7th; 3.23), rushing defense (14th; 118.0), total defense (17th; 329.5), takeaways (23rd; 25) and tackles for loss (25th; 7.2).The line played a pivotal role in Penn State's Big Ten Championship run in 2016, when the defense finished seventh in FBS in tackles for loss (8.1) and 19th in sacks (2.86).In 2015, the defensive line not only paced a unit that led the FBS in sacks (3.54 a game) but was sixth in tackles for loss (8.2) and 14th in total defense (324.5).Spencer led a unit that in 2014 helped Penn State finish third in the FBS rushing defense (100.5) and second in total defense (278.7).

Prior to Penn State, Spence spent three seasons (2011-13) at Vanderbilt. During his tenure, the defensive lines helped the Commodores finish in the top 25 in the nation in total defense all three years. Vanderbilt recorded 28, 31 and 28 sacks under Spencer, with the defensive line posting 42.5 tackles for loss in 2013.Spencer coached the Bowling Green defensive line in 2009-10 and had two stints at Massachusetts, also coaching the defensive front in 2001-03 and in 2007-08.

He also has coached at Hofstra (2006), Villanova (2005), Holy Cross (2004), Trinity College (1998-2000), Shippensburg (1996- 97) and Wesleyan (1995). Spencer was a three-year starter at safety at Clarion (Pa.) University where he earned a bachelor's degree in political science.