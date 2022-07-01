Coastal Carolina INF Dale Thomas calls transferring to Florida "A lifelong
Coastal Carolina INF Dale Thomas calls transferring to Florida "A lifelong dream” Kevin O’Sullivan and the Florida Gators landed two blue-chip players out of the Transfer Portal last week. One of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news