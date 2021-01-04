GatorsTerritory - Colin Castleton named Co-SEC Player of the Week

Florida forward Colin Castleton was named Co-SEC Player of the Week along with Alabama guard John Petty Jr.

Castleton, a transfer from Michigan, had his best week in Orange and Blue. The junior averaged 22 points and 5.5 rebounds in wins at Vanderbilt and against LSU. Castleton shot 78.3 percent (18-of-23) from the field on the week, including an impressive 84.6 percent (11-of-13) on the road at Vanderbilt.

This is the first SEC honor for a Florida basketball player this season and the first Gators post player to receive the honor since Patric Young did so early in his sophomore campaign on Dec. 12, 2011. Castleton joins Young (once), Joakim Noah (twice), and Udonis Haslem (twice) as Florida big men to win SEC Player of the Week recognition over the past 20 years.

Florida travels to Tuscaloosa to play Alabama on Tuesday night at 7 pm. on ESPN2.