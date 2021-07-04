Colin Castleton announces return to Florida

Mike White and the Florida Gators got great news when senior big man Colin Castleton announced that he will be withdrawing his name from the 20201 NBA Draft and returning to the University of Florida.

I'm excited to announce I'll be back at the University of Florida next season to continue competing with my teammates and working toward my degree. I love being a Gator and can't wait to keep representing the Orange and Blue," Castleton wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to my family, Coach White, and everyone else who has been there for me throughout the process."

Castleton had entered his name into the NBA Draft shortly after the end of the 2020-21 season and even hired a NCAA certified agent. Under NCAA rule, Castleton was able to go through the draft process, meet and work out with teams, in order to get feedback on, is game and draft stock while still maintaining his eligibility.

"The past few months have been really productive as I've participated in the NBA Draft process and worked out for NBA teams," he wrote. "It'll be an experience that will help me as I continue growing as a player and a person."

Castleton led the Gators in rebounds per game (6.4) and blocked shots (2.3) in his first season with the team. He averaged 12.4 and was a second-team All-SEC big man.

