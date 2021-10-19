 GatorsTerritory - Colin Castleton named preseason All-SEC
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-19 10:48:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Colin Castleton named preseason All-SEC

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

Senior big man Colin Castleton has been named to the preseason First Team All-SEC list as voted on by the media.

Castleton averaged 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds on the way to second-team All-SEC honors from the coaches.

Castleton established himself as one of the league’s top shot-blockers last season, averaging 2.25 swats per game, marking a top-five single-season performance in Florida history. During one six-game stretch last season, the Deland native rolled up 28 blocked shots (4.7 average), including an eight-block game vs. Ole Miss.

Florida was also picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the preseason poll. The Gators tip their 2021-22 men’s basketball season on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m., hosting Elon at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

SEC Player of the Year

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

First Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

Colin Castleton – Florida

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Jabari Smith – Auburn

Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

Kellan Grady – Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Darius Days – LSU

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Alabama

3. Arkansas

4. Tennessee

5. Auburn

6. LSU

7. Florida

8. Mississippi State

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Vanderbilt

14. Georgia

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}