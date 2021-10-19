Colin Castleton named preseason All-SEC

Senior big man Colin Castleton has been named to the preseason First Team All-SEC list as voted on by the media.

Castleton averaged 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds on the way to second-team All-SEC honors from the coaches.

Castleton established himself as one of the league’s top shot-blockers last season, averaging 2.25 swats per game, marking a top-five single-season performance in Florida history. During one six-game stretch last season, the Deland native rolled up 28 blocked shots (4.7 average), including an eight-block game vs. Ole Miss.

Florida was also picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the preseason poll. The Gators tip their 2021-22 men’s basketball season on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m., hosting Elon at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.