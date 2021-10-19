Colin Castleton named preseason All-SEC
Senior big man Colin Castleton has been named to the preseason First Team All-SEC list as voted on by the media.
Castleton averaged 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds on the way to second-team All-SEC honors from the coaches.
Castleton established himself as one of the league’s top shot-blockers last season, averaging 2.25 swats per game, marking a top-five single-season performance in Florida history. During one six-game stretch last season, the Deland native rolled up 28 blocked shots (4.7 average), including an eight-block game vs. Ole Miss.
Florida was also picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the preseason poll. The Gators tip their 2021-22 men’s basketball season on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m., hosting Elon at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.
SEC Player of the Year
Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
First Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford – Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
Colin Castleton – Florida
Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State
Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Davonte Davis – Arkansas
Jabari Smith – Auburn
Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky
Kellan Grady – Kentucky
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Darius Days – LSU
Preseason Media Poll
1. Kentucky
2. Alabama
3. Arkansas
4. Tennessee
5. Auburn
6. LSU
7. Florida
8. Mississippi State
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. South Carolina
12. Texas A&M
13. Vanderbilt
14. Georgia