GatorsTerritory - Colin Castleton to test NBA Draft

Florida junior forward Colin Castleton is entering his name in the 2021 NBA Draft pool, but won't hire an agent.

Castleton announced his intentions on Twitter.

"After talking with my family and coaches, I look forward to receiving feedback that will help my dreams come true. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the 2021 NBA Draft without hiring an agent and keeping my eligibility," Castleton wrote. Please respect my decision. Go Gators!"

The NCAA adopted new legislation in 2018 that allows college players to declare for the NBA Draft and retain their eligibility. Castleton will get feedback from NBA teams, and scouts but is expected to return to Flordia in 2021-22.

During his first season with the Gators, Castleton started played in 24 games, making 21 starts. He averaged 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.16 blocks per game.