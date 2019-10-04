College GameDay is back in Gainesville for the first time since 2012. No. 10 Florida is welcoming No. 7 Auburn in what many consider will be a defensive grudge match.

“This feels like an old school SEC game to me," ESPN's Rece Davis said. "As much as I’ve raved about both of them offensively, these two teams are built on defense and it might be the first one to 20 or 23 wins the game.”

Auburn's defense will need to contend with a relative newcomer at quarterback, Kyle Trask.

The Gators signal caller took over the keys to the Florida offense and has started the last two games, after coming in late in the second half at Kentucky for the injured Feleipe Franks.

Trask's loyalty to the program and his performances to date has earned him some fans on the College GameDay crew.

"It's just cool," analyst David Pollack said. "We live in a society of quick. Like 'go somewhere else and find a different option. Not only has he not done that at Florida, he didn't do that in high school. So it's kind of cool to have guys like that. That's the kind of guys I'd want to be in the huddle with. Guys that it's not about them, it's about us. He doesn't have to say that. I think every teammate he has knows that and he's proved that, so it's pretty cool."

Trask has gone 51-for-66 passing for 647 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions since he has taken over the starting job, and the Gators have outscored their opponents 91-3 during that time.

"The strength at Florida is their wide receiving corps, and I think y'all know that," said David Pollack. "I think Trask does a good job and I think the offense is better with him throwing the ball down the field. He throws the ball better down the field, I think he's got pocket presence more. He'll hang in there and look to throw. His first reaction is throw, not run, so I think it fits the offense better with him at quarterback."

The key match up for the Florida's offense will occur in the trenches, however

According to Florida offensive line coach John Hevesy, the Tigers' defensive line is one of the best units he has seen in the past 15 years.

Pollack could not agree more.

"Florida better be worried about that D-line," said Pollack. "They're going to do what they do. They've got a bunch of men. I mean those dudes eat. Those guys are big, strong, physical. I mean Derrick Brown is the strongest kid I've seen inside.

"He just picks up 300-pound offensive linemen like me picking my daughter up. It's just literally effortless, his power...and then you've got big cat who's athletic and you've got Davidson and you've got Coe. Like, it's an embarrassment of riches, so it's definitely, it's a really, really good group. They don't play on your terms. They play on your side of the line of scrimmage and Florida's going to have to find a way to get the ball out of the hands of the quarterback quick.

"You don't go hit a bully," added Pollack. "You don't go pick on the biggest kid in the school and go, 'Hey, take this.' Start with the smaller guys first and work your way up."

In the same vein, Auburn will have to contend with a Florida defense that has equally impressed. The Gators' 13 takeaways this season is second in the nation.

"I don't expect this to be a high-scoring game because of that," said Pollack. "I think Florida's defense is really good. We talk a lot about grad transfers all across college football. [Jon] Greenard should be one of the guys that comes to the top of the list, I mean he's been unbelievable.

"I think what's a good matchup for Florida is Florida has speed," he added. "Auburn likes to do the zone read game, Auburn likes to do the quarterback run around the quarterback. They make the defensive ends play slow and play run, play the running back first and then react to the quarterback. Well those guys are athletic enough where they can play the run and then still chase Bo Nix down possibly and make plays. I think it's good on good. It's going to be two great defenses working against two offenses that haven't found their way yet."

Nix has grown through the first few weeks as Auburn's starter. The Tigers quarterback completed 16-of-21 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns in Auburn's 56-23 win over Mississippi State. He also managed to cut through the Bulldogs defense with his legs, running for 56 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

"True freshman looks like he's continued to grow up, but it wasn't against this kind of defense and this kind of atmosphere," said Pollak about Nix. "So the crowd's going to have to play a factor in being loud and annoying Bo Nix."

As Mullen and his players have stressed this week, it is crucial to pack the Swamp from kickoff.

"I don’t think Florida wins without it," said Pollack about the crowd noise. "If you were the Norte Dame-Georgia game, I think the crowd was huge for Georgia. It better be the same for Florida if they want to beat Auburn.”