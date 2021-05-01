GatorsTerritory - Colts take Shawn Davis in 5th round

The Indianapolis Colts selected Florida Gators safety Shawn Davis with the 165th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Davis finished his Florida career with 124 tackles (76 solo), 5.5 tackle-for-loss, five interceptions, 10 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in a total of 37 games. He started

Davis is the sixth Florida Gator selected in the draft and the second member of Florida's secondary picked this year. Davis' selection gives Florida a chance to break or tie the school record for most players selected in a single draft, which is nine.