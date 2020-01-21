Florida basketball left its comeback too late on Tuesday night. The Gators fell to LSU 84-82 after Keyontae Johnson failed to get his shot up before the buzzer.

However, UF's issues were more than just getting a shot off quick enough. The home side was dominate in the paint, scoring 50 points inside on its way to the two-point win.Tigers shot 29-for-61 from the floor (48%) and won despite only netting two triples in the game.

After seeing Florida dominate the best rebounding team in the SEC over the weekend, Mike White's lost the battle on the glass with LSU taking the edge 38-28.

Florida was forced to play without bench player Dontay Bassett, who did not play due to a lower leg injury, while Kerry Blackshear was still recovering from a stomach virus and only managed five rebounds.

Freshman Omar Payne did help shoulder some of the load, however, only managed seven points and four boards.

Sophomores Noah Locke and Johnson both did their best to keep the Gators in the game late. Locke and Johnson both led the way with 16 points with Johnson also managing nine rebounds.

It was Locke's late triples that allowed Florida to come back late in the matchup, while Johnson followed those up with two of his own to make it into a one-point game with 31 seconds to go.

Blackshear managed to tip in a bucket with three seconds left on the lock to make it 84-82, however, the Gators just ran out of time.

Blackshear and Andrew Nembhard were the only other Gators to finish in double digits with both of them finishing with 15 points apiece. Meanwhile, LSU sophomore forward Emmitt Williams led all scorers with 19 points.

The Gators showed a lot of heart and grit to come back from ten points down, however, they are still 4-2 in league play.

Florida will need to shrug off this win quickly as they welcome No. 1 Baylor on Saturday. UF is 2-16 all-time against the No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll. The Gators' matchup against the Bears is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.